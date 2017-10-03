WWE News: Charlotte & Becky Lynch Talk Smackdown Loss, Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live

– Here’s a Smackdown Fallout video featuring Becky Lynch and Charlotte talking about their loss to Carmella and Natalya on Smackdown tonight. Charlotte says the loss doesn’t impact her momentum going into her Hell in a Cell match against Natalya on Sunday. Becky called Carmella and Natalya’s behaviors disgusting.

– Rich Swann vs. TJP is set for next week’s WWE 205 Live.