WWE News: Charlotte Calls Out Ronda Rousey Again, Baron Corbin Comments on Beat Down of Elias, Carmella & R-Truth House Show Dance Break
– Charlotte posted the following on Twitter, calling out Ronda Rousey…
Whenever you are ready for round two, Ken and I will be waiting. @RondaRousey #TLC #Raw pic.twitter.com/QiVow4VZHh
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 27, 2018
– Following the beat down of Elias on last night’s WWE Raw, Baron Corbin posted the following on Twitter…
You can call me “The Big Hurt” just like Frank Thomas because I’m swinging for The fences. #Raw @WWE pic.twitter.com/JR3bTPD9Sb
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) November 27, 2018
– Carmella & R-Truth livened things up at a WWE Live event in Cedar Rapids, IA over the weekend with a fan assisted dance break…
Life is cool. This is what it’s all about. My heart is full. 💛 #WWECedarRapids pic.twitter.com/ODQ6ha1a27
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) November 27, 2018