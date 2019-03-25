wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Comments On Main Eventing Wrestlemania, Top 10 Wrestlemania Farewells, WWE Celebrates Women’s History Month
– After the official announcement that the RAW women’s title match will headline Wrestlemania, Charlotte commented about it on Twitter.
It’s been my…it’s been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania. It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won’t let you down. 13 days. #HERstory #Evolution 👸🏼
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 25, 2019
– WWE has posted a new top ten video which looks at superstars’ grand farewells.
– WWE has also posted a video celebrating women’s history month.
