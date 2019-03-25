wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Comments On Main Eventing Wrestlemania, Top 10 Wrestlemania Farewells, WWE Celebrates Women's History Month

March 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair Smackdown 2-26-19

– After the official announcement that the RAW women’s title match will headline Wrestlemania, Charlotte commented about it on Twitter.

– WWE has posted a new top ten video which looks at superstars’ grand farewells.

– WWE has also posted a video celebrating women’s history month.

