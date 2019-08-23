WWE News: Charlotte Considering Women’s Tag Team Titles, Drake Maverick Hasn’t Consummated His Marriage, The Rock Visits China

– In a post on Twitter, Charlotte Flair mentioned she was considering going after the women’s tag team titles. She also seemed to take a shot at Alexa Bliss’ size, asking Nicholas if he had a little sister. Nicholas is a former RAW tag team champion, as he teamed with Braun Strowman to defeat The Bar a couple of years ago.

Hey @wwejustnicholas, do you have a little sister? I may need to add the tag titles and I want to keep it fair. — Queen of all Eras (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 22, 2019

– Drake Maverick told Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch not to come to him and Renee Michelle for marriage advice, as he still hasn’t consummated his marriage. Seth might be okay if he ignores the 24/7 title.

UPDATE: Told my wife @WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE got engaged today. She said if they need any tips on a healthy relationship not to bother asking us. STILL yet to consummate my marriage.#WWE @WWE #Maverick247 — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) August 23, 2019

– The Rock has posted a new video to Youtube chronicling his recent trip to China.