WWE News: Charlotte Considering Women’s Tag Team Titles, Drake Maverick Hasn’t Consummated His Marriage, The Rock Visits China

August 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair Smackdown 3-26-19

– In a post on Twitter, Charlotte Flair mentioned she was considering going after the women’s tag team titles. She also seemed to take a shot at Alexa Bliss’ size, asking Nicholas if he had a little sister. Nicholas is a former RAW tag team champion, as he teamed with Braun Strowman to defeat The Bar a couple of years ago.

– Drake Maverick told Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch not to come to him and Renee Michelle for marriage advice, as he still hasn’t consummated his marriage. Seth might be okay if he ignores the 24/7 title.

– The Rock has posted a new video to Youtube chronicling his recent trip to China.

Charlotte Flair, Drake Maverick, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

