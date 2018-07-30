Quantcast

 

WWE News: Charlotte Expected To Be Cleared For Return This Week, Behind The Scenes Video Of New Day’s Entrance, The Bella Twins Return To New Orleans For WrestleMania

July 30, 2018
Charlotte Flair WrestleMania 34 WWE

– According to cagesideseats.com, Charlotte is expected to be cleared to return to WWE this week and could be back on TV as soon as tomorrow night’s episode of Smackdown.

– WWE’s Twitter posted a behind the scenes video of The New Day during their entrance in Hershey, PA…

– The Bellas visit WrestleMania Axxess where Nikki sees her custom Mattel action figures replicating her engagement with John Cena on last night’s Total Bellas…

Charlotte, New Day, Total Bellas, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

