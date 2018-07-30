WWE News: Charlotte Expected To Be Cleared For Return This Week, Behind The Scenes Video Of New Day’s Entrance, The Bella Twins Return To New Orleans For WrestleMania

– According to cagesideseats.com, Charlotte is expected to be cleared to return to WWE this week and could be back on TV as soon as tomorrow night’s episode of Smackdown.

– WWE’s Twitter posted a behind the scenes video of The New Day during their entrance in Hershey, PA…

– The Bellas visit WrestleMania Axxess where Nikki sees her custom Mattel action figures replicating her engagement with John Cena on last night’s Total Bellas…