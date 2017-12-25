Charlotte Flair Discusses When She Knew She Belonged in NXT When She First Showed Up There, Explains Her Bond With the Four Horsewomen, and What a Match With Ronda Rousey Would Mean to Her

– News Hub recently interviewed WWE Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair. Below are some highlights.

Charlotte Flair on when she realized she was born to be a wrestler when she joined NXT: “When I first showed up, I was knew I was right where I belong. I was comfortable having my dad as a wrestler – everything just felt natural. I did have doubts about if I would be any good, but I knew I belonged almost immediately. It was a just a matter of the trainers believing in me and identifying that I had the talent to achieve anything.”

Flair on her bond with the Four Horsewomen, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch: “I feel that the four of us will always have a special bond from coming up together through NXT, having created so many firsts together. When the four of us were in NXT together we were fighting tooth and nail to make a big difference – to have women mean something in wrestling. Sasha and Bayley stealing the show at the first ever NXT event in Brooklyn. It was amazing. Together we have had all these amazing moments, and I know personally for me those three women are who I looked up to when I started because I wanted to be as good at this as them. The four of us will always share those moments we had.”

Charlotte on what it would mean to fave Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34 and the women’s Rumble match next month: “Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey will create a special Wrestlemania moment, but in saying that another great moment would be my best friend Becky Lynch winning the Royal Rumble and facing me for the title – so many possibilities. I just hope that whoever wins has to face me for the Smackdown women’s championship at Wrestlemania. With the announcement of the first ever women’s Royal Rumble match I feel the women’s revolution is complete.”