WWE News: Charlotte Flair & Sasha Banks Celebrate 5 Years on Main Roster, New WWE Network Content, Travis Browne Video

– Charlotte Flair & Sasha Banks celebrated five years for her on the WWE main roster today on Twitter. Flair and Banks debuted on the main roster back on July 13th, 2015, alongside Becky Lynch. Flair tweeted several photos and videos from her five years on the main roster as well, including a backstage shot of her getting a hug from Vince McMahon.

“Happy 5 Year Anniversary @wwe and @WWEUniverse! This means more to me than I can put into words.

I am 1000000% in my feels and will be posting pictures all day. If you have an issue with that, I would suggest the “unfollow” or “mute” buttons.

Thank you, all of you, so much”

“I have loved every single second of the last 5 years 💫”

Banks tweeted that she was born to do what she’s doing.

“I am not afraid I was born to do this. Thank you @VinceMcMahon”

– PWInsider reports that carousels for Brock Lesnar’s Nastiest Maulings, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, and The Kliq have all been added to the WWE Network.