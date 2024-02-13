Charlotte Flair Says She’s Ahead Of Schedule For Knee Injury Rehab

Charlotte Flair says that she’s head of schedule for her rehab from the knee injury she suffered in December. As reported, Flair suffered an injury in a match against Asuka on the December 8th episode of WWE Smackdown, undergoing surgery for a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus. WWE said at the time she would be out for nine months. Flair appeared on CNBC Power Lunch and talked about how she’s recovering.

“I’m six weeks out Thursday,” Flair said (per Fightful). “I’m ahead of schedule, and every day, all I can think about is returning back to the ring, especially with all the excitement with Raw going to Netflix, WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, all I can think about is getting back and winning that [title] number 15.”