Charlotte Flair Gives Alexa Bliss Charly Doll On WWE Smackdown

Charlotte Flair brought Charly back into the fold, giving Alexa Bliss the doll as a gift on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions appeared in a segment on Friday’s show where Flair gave Bliss a birthday party as they celebrated their title win from SummerSlam.

Flair had a birthday cake in the in-ring segment and gave Lilly a “We’re Not Friends” T-shirt to match Bliss’, then brought back the doll from their 2021 feud. Bliss had used the doll, which was meant to represent Charlotte, during their feud but Flair destroyed it at the time.

The two nearly hugged before Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice came out and Flair set up a match with Green, which Flair won.