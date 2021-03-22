Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & More Set For WrestleMania 37 Virtual Meet & Greets

WWE has announced its lineup of virtual meet & greets for WrestleMania 37 and it features quite the list including Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and more. The company announced their meet & greet schedule that runs from April 5th through the 12th and includes Finn Balor, Big E, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, AJ Styles, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, Alexa Bliss, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Edge, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, The Street Profits, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, and Charlotte Flair. In addition, more sessions will be announced later this week.

You can see the full announcement below:

The largest selection of WWE Virtual Meet & Greets in WWE history to take place throughout WrestleMania Week

WWE Virtual Meet & Greets take over WrestleMania Week with the largest selection of Virtual Meet & Greets in WWE history – presented by Snickers! The Meet & Greets will include multiple sessions every day from Monday, April 5 – Monday, April 12, and feature Superstars from Raw, SmackDown and NXT, current and former champions and WWE Legends. Tickets are on sale tomorrow.

WWE Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favorite WWE Superstars! This brand-new fan event gives you the opportunity to have an experience with a WWE Superstar like never before from the comfort of your own home.

All Virtual Meet & Greets are recorded so you will be able to keep the memory forever!

Tickets for this event are available Tuesday, March 23, at 12 p.m. ET. Tickets start at $125*. Get your tickets here tomorrow.

Ticket includes:

* 2-minute private one-on-one video with selected WWE Superstar

* Downloadable video of your meet & greets available within 2-3 days of the event

* Monday, April 5

9 a.m.: Finn Bálor

11a.m.: Big E

3 p.m.: Bayley

* Tuesday, April 6

11 a.m.: Bianca Belair

2:30 p.m.: Naomi

6 p.m.: AJ Styles

* Wednesday, April 7

11 a.m.: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston

2:30 p.m.: Alexa Bliss

* Thursday, April 8

11 a.m.: Drew McIntyre

6 p.m.: Bobby Lashley

* Friday, April 9

11 a.m.: Edge

1:30 p.m.: Seth Rollins

* Saturday, April 10

9 a.m.: Damian Priest

9 a.m.: Street Profits

12 p.m.: Kevin Owens

2:30 p.m.: Jeff Hardy

* Sunday, April 11

9 a.m.: Adam Cole

12 p.m.: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae

* Monday, April 12

11 a.m.: Braun Strowman

1:30 p.m.: Charlotte Flair

More Superstar Virtual Meet & Greet sessions will be announced later this week!

We highly recommend that you use a laptop or desktop computer and have a strong, stable internet connection. You may use a mobile device as long as it has a front facing camera and a microphone.

Please make sure that you test your equipment and internet connection before your scheduled video chat.

For a full list of FAQs, click here.

WWE is not responsible for your internet or hardware issues. No refunds will be given if you miss your video chat session or if you are removed from the video chat due to inappropriate behavior.

Talent subject to change.

*Does not include applicable fees.