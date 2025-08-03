Charlotte Flair Puts Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Alexa Bliss In Her Top Three Moments

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss continued to take the WWE women’s tag team division by storm at WWE Summerslam, defeating The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. After the show, Charlotte said that winning the tag team titles with Alexa is one of her career highlights.

On how her run with Alexa came out of nowhere: “I would’ve not tagging with Alexa on my 2025 bingo card, I really mean that. When I was sitting at home for a year, I didn’t think, Oh man, I really want to come back and tag with Alexa and win the tag titles. But for me, this is what needed to happen. This is, sometimes the best things come out of nowhere, that aren’t expected, and I think that’s what this is. It’s very organic, I don’t think anybody thought this was gonna be a thing or work, and it is, and that’s sometimes when the best things happen, that aren’t planned.”

On tonight’s win being a top three moment for her: “And honestly, the 10 years I’ve been here, tonight felt like a top three moment, I’m not just saying that. I didn’t expect this or want this, and I didn’t even think I was gonna be at Summerslam after WrestleMania, so I was very much directionless. So after ‘Mania, I was like, damn, I came back, I gave it all, and I don’t know what’s next, and then here’s like this little five feet of fury who is like, hey, what’s going on with you, come hang out with me, and I’m like no, and here we are at Summerslam, and it’s just like, damn, even after 10 years, and everything I’ve done, this felt really frickin’ cool.”