Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo Have Reportedly Split Up

– According to a report by Cassidy Haynes with BodySlam.net, pro wrestling power couple Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo have broken up and ended their engagement. There had been ongoing speculation on the two’s relationship when it was noticed that Andrade had stopped following Charlotte on social media last month.

Also, Andrade deleted all the pictures showing the two of them together on his social account. Now, it appears to have been due to the fact that they are no longer an item and have called it quits.

Haynes’ report noted that multiple sources indicated Flair and Andrade are no longer together. The break-up was reportedly not mutual, and Charlotte Flair was said to have been the one who ended the relationship. There are no other details available yet on why the relationship ended, but it happened about two weeks ago, which is about the time it was noticed that Andrade was no longer following Charlotte’s socials.

Charlotte and Andrade began dating in early 2019. They announced their engagement on New Year’s Eve later that year. Andrade was granted his requested release from his WWE contract earlier this year before later joining AEW, where he debuted last June.

Charlotte Flair is currently the WWE SmackDown Women’s champion.