Charlotte Flair and Andrade Got Engaged Last Night

A lot of people were celebrating the new year last night, but two wrestlers in WWE had another reason to do so. Charlotte Flair and Andrade both announced that they were engaged on social media. As Andrade noted, she said “si.” Not a bad way to close out the year, especially since he’s also the new US champion.

She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!! — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) January 1, 2020

Congratulations to the happy couple.