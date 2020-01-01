wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair and Andrade Got Engaged Last Night

January 1, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair Superstar Shakeup Andrade

A lot of people were celebrating the new year last night, but two wrestlers in WWE had another reason to do so. Charlotte Flair and Andrade both announced that they were engaged on social media. As Andrade noted, she said “si.” Not a bad way to close out the year, especially since he’s also the new US champion.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

