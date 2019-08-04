wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus Compare Title Reigns, Elias Spends Time With The Baltimore Orioles, Big Show Recalls His Toughest Challenge

August 3, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
SummerSlam Trish Stratus Charlotte Flair

– Charlotte Flair said her nine title reigns were better than Trish Stratus’ seven on Twitter, which resulted in Trish pointing out that some of Charlotte’s reigns only lasted for a week (or shorter). Charlotte then said that her era had better talent than Trish’s and she was the best of them all. You can see the exchange below.

– WWE has posted a new video in which The Big Show recalls the toughest challenge in his life: recovering from hip surgery.

– Elias spent some time with the Baltimore Orioles today, which you can see in the tweets below.

