WWE News: Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus Compare Title Reigns, Elias Spends Time With The Baltimore Orioles, Big Show Recalls His Toughest Challenge

– Charlotte Flair said her nine title reigns were better than Trish Stratus’ seven on Twitter, which resulted in Trish pointing out that some of Charlotte’s reigns only lasted for a week (or shorter). Charlotte then said that her era had better talent than Trish’s and she was the best of them all. You can see the exchange below.

Quick question- If you could only hold the title for a week, did you really hold it at all? https://t.co/TTyEDVZTFO pic.twitter.com/iBZ9G2lHb4 — Queen of Queens (@trishstratuscom) August 3, 2019

Are you really comparing the women of your era to the deepest women’s division that has ever existed? This is the greatest era of women’s wrestling, and I am the best of this era (and it’s not even close). https://t.co/fyAvOsPuXQ — Queen of all Eras (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 3, 2019

– WWE has posted a new video in which The Big Show recalls the toughest challenge in his life: recovering from hip surgery.

– Elias spent some time with the Baltimore Orioles today, which you can see in the tweets below.