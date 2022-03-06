Charlotte Flair On Fans Thinking She Could Join Andrade In AEW, Ric Flair Being Publicly Vocal About Her Career

In a recent interview on HOT 97, Charlotte Flair discussed her relationship with Ric Flair, fans thinking she could join Andrade in AEW, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Charlotte Flair on her relationship with Ric Flair and him being publicly vocal about her career: “I think so, yeah, but it’s always just remaining the course, where I don’t let people know what I’m thinking, whether I’m bothered or unbothered and my dad’s a lot more vocal. I’ve tried to control that and I’ve realized that I can’t. Whether my dad’s my biggest cheerleader or what, he’s gonna say what he wants to say and I can’t persuade him any other way and it’s just learning to have – it does [come from a place of love], and he thinks he’s doing right by me. I know that no one in the world would do anything other than – my dad would do anything in the world for me and how much he loves me, and my career means everything to him. I’m gonna try not to fight that battle anymore. He is always gonna go to bat for me and I would expect any parent to go to bat for their child. I think people just forget that it’s a father-daughter duo, and he’s just protecting his nest. Even though I don’t think I need protecting. I’m like, ‘Dad, I got this, okay?’ I’m still daddy’s little girl.”

On fans thinking she could join Andrade in AEW: “In terms of my fiance, I think everyone likes to dream and play with this, like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s over there and she’s here and she’s gonna leave or he’s gonna leave.’ No, like, he wants to be successful, I want to be successful. We encourage each other. I’m not someone who – I don’t tease things for attention or put things out there so I can get clicks or likes or attention and be like, ‘Oh, she liked an AEW tweet.’ Come on, guys. I’ve been the face of the women’s division in WWE for how long now? My fiance made a decision, what I think was best for him, but just because he’s at another company doesn’t mean there needs to be drama behind it. If anything, we want both companies to do well for competition.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit HOT 97 with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.