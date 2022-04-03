Charlotte Flair & Andrade Attend WWE Hall of Fame, Flair Gives Wedding Update

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo attended the WWE Hall of Fame together, with Flair recently giving an update on the couple’s wedding plans. The couple were at Friday night’s ceremony as you can see below from photos posted to Flair’s Instagram accounts.

Flair spoke with Ariel Helwani this past week and said (per Wrestling Inc) that the couple have set their wedding for the summer, adding that it will take place in Mexico and she has her dress picked out. She added that it’s still not certain if she will miss any TV time due to the wedding.