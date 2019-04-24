Charlotte Flair and Andrade’s Relationship Reportedly ‘Getting Serious’

– Charlotte Flair and Andrade’s romance is getting serious in quick order, according to a new report. According to TMZ, the two have gotten “very serious, very quickly” according to sources close to them. The couple went public with their relationship at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this month.

The site notes that Charlotte has begun wearing a ring on her wedding finger and says that while no one is sure if they are engaged, no one is explicitly denying it.

Reports of the couple being romantically involved began in February. Andrade was initially moved to Raw in the Superstar Shakeup, but then shifted back to Smackdown where Flair remains. That move was done not for the couple specifically though; rather, it was so FOX would have more Latino stars to promote on the brand when it moves to FOX.