wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Announced For This Week’s NXT
April 13, 2020 | Posted by
Charlotte Flair will make her first Wednesday night appearance as NXT Women’s Champion on this week’s NXT. WWE announced on Monday night’s episode of Raw that Flair will appear on Wednesday show, her first appearance on the brand since she defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Title at WrestleMania 36.
The full announced card for the show so far is:
* Charlotte Flair appears
* Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner
* Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Round Robin Tournament kicks off
More Trending Stories
- Tommy Dreamer Calls Zack Ryder An ‘Idiot’ for Spending So Much On Action Figures
- Sami Callihan On His Injury to Kevin Sullivan Being a Work, Says Sullivan Was In On It & Ric Flair Wanted to Bury Him Over It
- Jim Ross On His Relationship with Vince McMahon Today, Says He Texted McMahon After WrestleMania 36
- Bret Hart Says Hulk Hogan Pressured WWE To Take Title Off Him at WrestleMania 9, Thinks Hogan Didn’t Work With Him Because He Was Afraid He’d Get Embarrassed