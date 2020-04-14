Charlotte Flair Announced For This Week’s NXT

Charlotte Flair will make her first Wednesday night appearance as NXT Women’s Champion on this week’s NXT. WWE announced on Monday night’s episode of Raw that Flair will appear on Wednesday show, her first appearance on the brand since she defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Title at WrestleMania 36.

The full announced card for the show so far is:

* Charlotte Flair appears

* Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner

* Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Round Robin Tournament kicks off