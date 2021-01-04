Charlotte Flair Announces She’s Entering Women’s Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair has thrown her hat into the ring for the Royal Rumble. The Raw star and co-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion announced in a video released by WWE that she is entering the women’s Royal Rumble event, as you can see below.

Flair joins Nia Jax as officially-announced entrants to the women’s Rumble match. While Sonya Deville indicated she was entering last week, she has not been officially set for the match. The Royal Rumble takes place on January 31st from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will air live on WWE Network.