wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Announces She’s Entering Women’s Royal Rumble
Charlotte Flair has thrown her hat into the ring for the Royal Rumble. The Raw star and co-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion announced in a video released by WWE that she is entering the women’s Royal Rumble event, as you can see below.
Flair joins Nia Jax as officially-announced entrants to the women’s Rumble match. While Sonya Deville indicated she was entering last week, she has not been officially set for the match. The Royal Rumble takes place on January 31st from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will air live on WWE Network.
Ahead of tonight's #WWERaw, #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE officially enters the #RoyalRumble Match and promises to defy the odds once again! pic.twitter.com/re1LAZcO9h
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On NBC’s Role In Donald Trump Angle In WWE, Kevin Federline vs. John Cena, Celebrities In Wrestling
- CM Punk Quotes The Dude in Response to Ric Flair Calling Shawn Michaels The Greatest Worker Ever
- Amanda Huber Thanks AEW Chief Legal Officer For Helping Throughout Brodie Lee’s Illness
- Booker T Explains Why He Was Embarrassed After Using Racial Slur for Hulk Hogan in WCW Promo