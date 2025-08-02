wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Answers Questions While Riding a Rollercoaster, SummerSlam By The Numbers

August 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Charlotte Flair Becky Lynch rollercoaster Image Credit: WWE

– In a new Netflix clip, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair answers questions while riding on a rollercoaster. She names Becky Lynch as her greatest rival. She also says surpassing John Cena and her father Ric Flair’s world title records is “Gonna happen!” You can view that clip below:

– WWE showcased SummerSlam 2025 By The Numbers:

A complete breakdown of the stats and figures ahead of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam featuring John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Gunther, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and more streaming live from MetLife Stadium on August 2 & 3.

