wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Answers Questions While Riding a Rollercoaster, SummerSlam By The Numbers
August 2, 2025 | Posted by
– In a new Netflix clip, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair answers questions while riding on a rollercoaster. She names Becky Lynch as her greatest rival. She also says surpassing John Cena and her father Ric Flair’s world title records is “Gonna happen!” You can view that clip below:
– WWE showcased SummerSlam 2025 By The Numbers:
A complete breakdown of the stats and figures ahead of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam featuring John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Gunther, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and more streaming live from MetLife Stadium on August 2 & 3.
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Makes Apparent Babyface Turn, Says He Loves Wrestling On WWE Smackdown
- Cody Rhodes Reflects On Wrestlers Doing ‘High-Level’ Working, Has Questions About Montreal Screwjob
- CM Punk Says Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley’s Relationship Exposed The Business More Than WWE: Unreal
- Note on WWE Hall of Famer Spotted in New Jersey Ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025