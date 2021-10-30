Charlotte Flair Apparently Responds to Backstage Rumors

– As previously reported, Charlotte Flair is said to have been pulled from her scheduled media appearances this week ahead of last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Additionally, Charlotte Flair has been the subject of a great deal of controversy over the last week, after her title exchange segment with Becky Lynch on last week’s SmackDown did not go as planned. It appears Charlotte Flair posted a tweet earlier today responding to the rumors regarding her career.

Following the title exchange segment, it’s rumored that Flair and Becky Lynch had a verbal altercation backstage after the segment. This reportedly led to her being escorted out of the building.

In the tweet Flair posted today, it’s a gif of Saturday Night Live saying, “I heard a rumor!” She was in action on last night’s SmackDown, beating Shotzi in a non-title match.