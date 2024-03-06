wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair to Appear at WWE World During WrestleMania Week

March 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Charlotte Flair WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has been announced for WWE World during WrestleMania Weekend in Philadelphia. WWE confirmed earlier today that the former Women’s Champion will be appearing at the interactive fan event on Saturday, April. 6.

Fans who buy VIP tickets will be able to attend a Meet and Greet session with Charlotte. You can see the announcement below.

As noted, Charlotte Flair is currently out of in-ring action after suffering a knee injury during her match with Asuka on WWE SmackDown last December. She later underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading