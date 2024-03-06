wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair to Appear at WWE World During WrestleMania Week
– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has been announced for WWE World during WrestleMania Weekend in Philadelphia. WWE confirmed earlier today that the former Women’s Champion will be appearing at the interactive fan event on Saturday, April. 6.
Fans who buy VIP tickets will be able to attend a Meet and Greet session with Charlotte. You can see the announcement below.
As noted, Charlotte Flair is currently out of in-ring action after suffering a knee injury during her match with Asuka on WWE SmackDown last December. She later underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.
