Charlotte Flair Appears On WWE NXT, Hints At Facing Women’s Champion At WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair interrupted the Vengeance Day Summit on this week’s WWE NXT and hinted that she could choose to challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship. Tuesday’s episode saw Giulia, Roxanne Perez and Bayley come face-to-face ahead of their Women’s Title match at Vengeance Day. All three women made their case for why they were going to win until Flair came out and addressed the three.

Flair put over all three women before reminding them that the last time she won the Royal Rumble, she decided to go for the NXT Women’s Title and defeated Rhea Ripley to win it. Flair said that no matter who she faces, she will be a champion after WrestleMania.

Cora Jade then attacked both Bayley and Giulia with a bat, then swung at Perez who had said she has no friends when it comes to the Women’s Title.