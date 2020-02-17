Charlotte Flair Attacks Rhea Ripley at NXT Takeover: Portland, Accepts WrestleMania Challenge (Pics, Video)

Charlotte Flair has accepted Rhea Ripley’s challenge for an NXT Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania — after attacking the champion at NXT Takeover: Portland, of course. Ripley retained her championship at the show, only to be blindsided by Flair. She then got on the mic and said she’d see Ripley at WrestleMania and then attacked Ripley again, taking out Belair as well before exiting.

You can see pics and video from the match and post-match segment below: