Charlotte Flair Attacks Rhea Ripley at NXT Takeover: Portland, Accepts WrestleMania Challenge (Pics, Video)
Charlotte Flair has accepted Rhea Ripley’s challenge for an NXT Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania — after attacking the champion at NXT Takeover: Portland, of course. Ripley retained her championship at the show, only to be blindsided by Flair. She then got on the mic and said she’d see Ripley at WrestleMania and then attacked Ripley again, taking out Belair as well before exiting.
You can see pics and video from the match and post-match segment below:
She's ready. 👹#NXTTakeOver @RheaRipley_WWE #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/cKsOPFloAm
— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2020
The bEST gear out there. 💯@BiancaBelairWWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/OYfAf7TuJK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
EST meets BRUTALITY.@BiancaBelairWWE @RheaRipley_WWE #NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/CWkdXy1hKv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
…with a smile.#NXTTakeOver @BiancaBelairWWE #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/b2O64n1svp
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
#TheNightmare begins. 👹#NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/x4o4jghnvG
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 17, 2020
#TheNightmare @RheaRipley_WWE lowers the BOOM on @BiancaBelairWWE but it's not enough to put the #ESTofNXT away in this BATTLE for the #NXTWomensTitle at #NXTTakeOver: Portland! pic.twitter.com/CEdyIW7wSJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2020
BEWARE THE HAIR!!!!!@BiancaBelairWWE #NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/5QMrlQhrFP
— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2020
strong𝙀𝙎𝙏.@BiancaBelairWWE #NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/F5CEfJuOoX
— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2020
You know you made her mad when…@BiancaBelairWWE #NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/ixoITIAuNe
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️!!!!!!!!!!!!!!@BiancaBelairWWE #NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/HxfcZoCw0p
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 17, 2020
👹 AND 👹 STILL 👹@RheaRipley_WWE #NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/yCxe9BuXUH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
SHE'S HERE! 👸@MsCharlotteWWE says she will see @RheaRipley_WWE… at #WrestleMania!!!! #NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/U8hGKmNMZP
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 17, 2020
