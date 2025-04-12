wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Attacks Tiffany Stratton In Parking Lot Before WWE SmackDown

April 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair WWE Raw 2-3-25 Image Credit: WWE

Charlotte Flair got an early jump on Tiffany Stratton, attacking her in the parking lot before WWE Smackdown. Fan-shot video was posted to Twitter of Flair attacking her rival before the show went on the air, as you can see below.

Flair threw Stratton into the side of a car before officials could separate them and forced Flair to walk away as Stratton was tended to.

https://x.com/mudb0yezi/status/1910832385970614390

