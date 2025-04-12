wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Attacks Tiffany Stratton In Parking Lot Before WWE SmackDown
Charlotte Flair got an early jump on Tiffany Stratton, attacking her in the parking lot before WWE Smackdown. Fan-shot video was posted to Twitter of Flair attacking her rival before the show went on the air, as you can see below.
Flair threw Stratton into the side of a car before officials could separate them and forced Flair to walk away as Stratton was tended to.
