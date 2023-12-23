wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Attends Last Night’s CMLL Show in Mexico City, Kisses Andrade El Idolo While Ringside

December 23, 2023
Charlotte Flair Superstar Shakeup Andrade WWE, Andrade El Idolo Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was in attendance during last night’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular event at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Charlotte was there to support her husband, Andrade El Idolo, who was in action during last night’s show. She was ringside during his match, and Andrade went over to her seat, where the two shared a kiss during his matchup.

Andrade was in action during the card, teaming up with Espante Jr. and Brillante Jr. against Volador Jr., Magnus, and Magia Blanca. You can view some footage of last night’s event posted on X (formerly Twitter) below.

Andrade recently returned to CMLL earlier this month. He’s also set to be in action on tonight’s AEW Collision, facing Eddie Kingston in a Continental Classic matchup in San Antonio, Texas. The show will air live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST.

As previously reported, Charlotte Flair is currently sidelined from WWE due to an injury after tearing her MCL, ACL, and meniscus. She’s expected to undergo surgery next month.

