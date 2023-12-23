– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was in attendance during last night’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular event at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Charlotte was there to support her husband, Andrade El Idolo, who was in action during last night’s show. She was ringside during his match, and Andrade went over to her seat, where the two shared a kiss during his matchup.

Andrade was in action during the card, teaming up with Espante Jr. and Brillante Jr. against Volador Jr., Magnus, and Magia Blanca. You can view some footage of last night’s event posted on X (formerly Twitter) below.

Andrade recently returned to CMLL earlier this month. He’s also set to be in action on tonight’s AEW Collision, facing Eddie Kingston in a Continental Classic matchup in San Antonio, Texas. The show will air live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST.

As previously reported, Charlotte Flair is currently sidelined from WWE due to an injury after tearing her MCL, ACL, and meniscus. She’s expected to undergo surgery next month.

Charlotte Flair acaba de llegar a la Arena México a poco del encuentro de Andrade en el #ViernesEspectacularCMLL @mas_lucha pic.twitter.com/HM9k1pzAKe — Jorge Livan (@jorge_livan) December 23, 2023

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | Visita especial para Andrade El Idolo! Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr está presente en la primera fila de La Catedral de la Lucha Libre. 📺 EN VIVO: https://t.co/qrRe27tE0U pic.twitter.com/n79fNTgA8W — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 23, 2023