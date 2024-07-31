Charlotte Flair Reveals She’s Back In the Ring

Charlotte Flair is working her way back to action, sharing video of her working out in the ring. Flair has been out of action since suffering a knee injury back in December, and she posted to her Instagram account with video of her working out at the WWE Performance Center.

Flair captioned the video:

“We CLAW with our finger nails for that inch.

Cause we know

when we add up all those inches

that’s going to make the fucking difference

between WINNING and LOSING

between LIVING and DYING.

I’ll tell you this

in any fight

it is the guy who is willing to die

who is going to win that inch.

And I know

if I am going to have any life anymore

it is because, I am still willing to fight, and die for that inch

because that is what LIVING is.”