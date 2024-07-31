wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Reveals She’s Back In the Ring
July 30, 2024 | Posted by
Charlotte Flair is working her way back to action, sharing video of her working out in the ring. Flair has been out of action since suffering a knee injury back in December, and she posted to her Instagram account with video of her working out at the WWE Performance Center.
Flair captioned the video:
“We CLAW with our finger nails for that inch.
Cause we know
when we add up all those inches
that’s going to make the fucking difference
between WINNING and LOSING
between LIVING and DYING.
I’ll tell you this
in any fight
it is the guy who is willing to die
who is going to win that inch.
And I know
if I am going to have any life anymore
it is because, I am still willing to fight, and die for that inch
because that is what LIVING is.”