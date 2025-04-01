Charlotte Flair Says It Would ‘Be Great’ To Have a Second WWE Evolution

Charlotte Flair recently weighed in on a potential second iteration of WWE Evolution, saying she’s all for it if it happens. It was reported last week that a second Evolution PPV is being planned for this year, the first since the debut of the all-women PPV in 2018. Flair was asked about the notion of a new Evolution PPV in an interview with The Daily Mail and said that the first gave her one of her favorite bouts.

“One of my favourite matches is from the first Evolution,” Flair told Alex McCarthy. “Becky Lynch, last woman standing. One of my top three favourite matches. There’s always rumours that it’s happening, so until it happens, I can’t say yet because we don’t know. Y’all are the ones with the scoop! No, I mean, I think it’d be great if we have it.”

She continued, “But I still think the goal is to have more main events and more storylines and so on. The magic that I created on the first one, if it comes to fruition, I look forward to creating more magic on Evolution 2.”

Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41.