Charlotte Flair, Bellas & Naomi Added to The Bump

July 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair The Bump

WWE has beefed up its lineup for this week’s special two-hour episode of The Bump, adding Charlotte Flair, The Bella Twins and Naomi. WWE announced on Tuesday that the five have joined the lineup, which already included Beth Phoenix and Stephanie McMahon.

The special episode will run for two hour and be an all-women panel celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Women’s Revolution. The show airs on digital platforms (WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook) at 10 AM ET.

