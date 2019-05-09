Charlotte Flair Says Fighting Her Best Friend Becky Lynch Was Her Hardest Fight Ever

– Newsday and its Kidsday reporters Nicole Miranda, James Santana and Jeniyah Santana recently interviewed WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. You can check out some highlights below.

Charlotte Flair on her outfits: “Yes. My top and bottom can change colors, but I always have a few, if you look closely, the detail is peacock feathers because I love peacocks. And then I switch up my robes, different colors. But the robes always have peacock feathers as like a crown on my shoulders, except the robe. Are you guys staying for the show tonight? The robe that I’m wearing tonight was my first-ever robe made. And it’s actually made from my dad’s very last robe that he had made, same material and everything. Crazy.”

Charlotte Flair on her hardest fight ever: “The hardest was probably fighting my best friend, Becky Lynch, because we both are very competitive. We both wanted the same thing. It was hard not wanting to hurt her in the ring and beat her. But I didn’t beat her. And then the easiest — I don’t think I had an easy match. I think the easiest part of it is walking out the curtain.”

Her favorite part of being a wrestler: “Getting to meet you guys. Traveling the world. Getting to meet the audience, whether it’s VIPs or appearances elsewhere. It’s just making an impact.”

Charlotte on Becky Lynch being her best friend: “My best friend is Becky Lynch. It was very challenging fighting for the same thing because we always travel together, eat together, work out together, share everything. So when we started competing against each other, I lost that one person that I relied on. But it made me stronger in the process.”

Charlotte on her pre-match routine: “Yes. So if you watch the show and you look closely, most of the girls don’t wear old-school wrestling boots anymore. They are the ones that come up and you lace them up. But all the guys wear them. And I like to be traditional. So before my match it takes like 10 minutes to lace those things up. So I just focus, and it’s just the routine of lacing up the boots.”

Charlotte Flair if she would like her kids to continue the wrestling tradition: “If it’s something that they wanted to do. I don’t want to push them. Like for me, it was never something that my parents wanted me to do or asked me to do or suggested. So if that’s what my little boy or girl wanted to do, I would support them 100 percent. But they’d have to want to do it. I don’t want to influence their decisions. My parents were always like, you’ve got to play basketball, softball, or soccer, gymnastics, ballet, tap, jazz.”