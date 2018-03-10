Charlotte Flair Says She Wants to Break Asuka’s Streak, Discusses What She Still Learns From Her Father

– Hollywood Life recently interviewed WWE Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair, who said she wants to break Asuka’s streak. Below are some highlights.

Charlotte Flair on possibly facing Asuka at WrestleMania: “Streaks are meant to be broken and we’ve never faced each other. I think if she does choose me, then ‘The Empress’ versus ‘The Queen’ is a WrestleMania moment. I want to break her streak. I want to be that woman who can say, ‘I beat Asuka!'”

Charlotte Flair on what type of match she wants to work against Asuka: “You know, I thought about that. Maybe like a ‘Falls Count Anywhere’ match or an ‘Iron Man’ [match] but I think what will be so special is a regular match. No one has seen us in the ring before and we have such different backgrounds and styles. I don’t think it needs any enhancement or name on the match. I think just seeing us go at it on the biggest stage of all is just as exciting.”

Charlotte on what she still learns from her father Ric Flair: “The one thing I love about my Dad is he knows who he is and he never second-guesses himself. He is just Ric Flair. I don’t know how really to explain it, but if you watch the 30 For 30, he doesn’t apologize for knowing that he is the best. He wakes up every morning and lives life to the fullest. I appreciate that. And him being so honest and not being afraid, and telling me how he did something well or this or that. It’s just a hope that I can get to a point in my life where I don’t second guess myself. That is what I learn from him everyday.”