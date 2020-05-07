Charlotte Flair Calls Her NXT Championship A ‘Belt’, Rhea Ripley Corrects Her

Charlotte Flair lost a match to Io Shirai on last night’s episode of NXT, but kept her NXT Women’s Champion because the loss was by disqualification. She attacked the knee of Shirai after the match, but Rhea Ripley made the save. In a post on Twitter, Flair said she will keep her ‘belt’ as long as she wants, but Ripley corrected her and said it was a ‘title.’

Flair wrote: “I don’t leave many matches thinking ‘wow, I need to keep getting better’. Tonight was one of those. Until we meet again @shirai_io. Tough loss, but don’t worry, I think I will somehow be ok. p.s. NXT girls: You will get this belt back when I decide I am done here and hand it back to Hunter- and not a second before.”

Ripley replied: “First of all, it’s a TITLE. Second of all, you’re a spoiled brat.”

Flair wrote back: “Aww… this is cute. 1- The champion will call it whatever she decides to call it. 2- Are you still having “nightmares” about Wrestlemania? You will have plenty of time to think about your mistakes at the back of the line. Good luck!”

