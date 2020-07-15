wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Can’t Wait For Another Match With Alexa Bliss

July 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alexa Bliss Charlotte Flair Survivor Series

As we reported earlier this week, Alexa Bliss wrote on Twitter that her match with Charlotte Flair at WWE Survivor Series 2017 was her best, thanking Flair in the same post.

Flair replied last night. She wrote: “Can’t wait to do it again woman.

