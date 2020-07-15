Charlotte Flair Can’t Wait For Another Match With Alexa Bliss

As we reported earlier this week, Alexa Bliss wrote on Twitter that her match with Charlotte Flair at WWE Survivor Series 2017 was her best, thanking Flair in the same post.

Flair replied last night. She wrote: “Can’t wait to do it again woman.”

My favorite match of my career #SurvivorSeries thank you Charlotte 🖤 https://t.co/D6xRavZTxv — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 13, 2020