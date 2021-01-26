WWE News: Charlotte Flair Catches Ric Flair Training Lacey Evans, Riddle vs. Hurt Business Highlights

– Charlotte Flair found her dad doing some close-contact training of Lacey Evans, and it didn’t turn out well. WWE posted the following clip from Raw of Ric with his arms around Lacey teaching her some holds, only to have Charlotte walk in. Lacey exited the room quickly and Charlotte read her dad the riot act, only to have Evans attack her from behind and leave with Ric:

– Riddle earned a United States Championship match against Bobby Lashley by beating the rest of the Hurt Business in a gauntlet match. The highlights are below: