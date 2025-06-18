Charlotte Flair Says Chicago Is The Worst Wrestling City, Claims They Know What They Did

During an interview with Games With Names (via Fightful), Charlotte Flair didn’t have anything nice to say about Chicago, calling it the worst wrestling city in the world.

When asked about her favorite places to wrestle, she said: “Yes (I’m excited for WWE SummerSlam 2025). To be back in MetLife (Stadium). That’s where I main-evented (WrestleMania 35), and the best fans in the world from the Northeast so… They’re the smartest. Except for Chicago fans. The worst wrestling city in the world… And the second. Oh, they know what’s wrong with them (she laughed).“