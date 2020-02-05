wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair, CM Punk Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage
February 5, 2020 | Posted by
CM Punk is back next week for WWE Backstage, and Charlotte Flair will be the special guest. The show announced during tonight’s episode that Flair will be the in-studio guest and that Punk will be back on the show in his special correspondant role.
WWE Backstage airs next Tuesday night on FOX Sports 1.
Next week on #WWEBackstage:
– @CMPunk is BACK
– #WomensRumble winner @MsCharlotteWWE will be the special guest!
📺: Tuesday at 11e/10c on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/IPTAhEzPDR
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 5, 2020
