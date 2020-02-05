wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair, CM Punk Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage

February 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair Royal Rumble 2020

CM Punk is back next week for WWE Backstage, and Charlotte Flair will be the special guest. The show announced during tonight’s episode that Flair will be the in-studio guest and that Punk will be back on the show in his special correspondant role.

WWE Backstage airs next Tuesday night on FOX Sports 1.

