WWE News: Charlotte Flair Shares Coca-Cola 600 Video, Sasha Banks and New Day’s WrestleMania Sneakers, Seth Rollins on WWE Playlist

May 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair Smackdown 2-26-19

– Charlotte Flair shared a video from her driving the pace car at the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday. You can see that video below:

– WWE posted the following video from WrestleMania weekend of Sasha Banks and The New Day get their own limited-edition sneakers:

– The latest WWE Playlist features Seth Rollins’ greatest moments:

