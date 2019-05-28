wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Shares Coca-Cola 600 Video, Sasha Banks and New Day’s WrestleMania Sneakers, Seth Rollins on WWE Playlist
May 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Charlotte Flair shared a video from her driving the pace car at the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday. You can see that video below:
I’m saving this tweet! 🏁👸🏼 #CocaCola600 #WrestleMania https://t.co/iZpQNrQFhW
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 28, 2019
– WWE posted the following video from WrestleMania weekend of Sasha Banks and The New Day get their own limited-edition sneakers:
– The latest WWE Playlist features Seth Rollins’ greatest moments:
