Charlotte Flair Says Cody Rhodes’ Story Is ‘Just Beginning’
In an interview with ESPN (via Fightful), Charlotte Flair spoke about Cody Rhodes winning the main event of Wrestlemania 40 and said that his story is just beginning. Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at the event to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal champion.
Flair said: “I really think his story is just beginning. He’s exactly where he should be. The biggest takeaway is that Cody was here. He went away, he came back. Kind of like Paul Heyman’s speech at the Hall of Fame — People kept telling him, ‘No, no,’ or things kept failing. That never wavered his confidence. Cody is a testament to knowing your worth. That’s what we need to take away from [WrestleMania XL Sunday]. He believed in himself and he knew that he deserved more. That’s why he walked out WrestleMania 40 as champion.”
