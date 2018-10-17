Charlotte Flair Comments On Being Compared To Roman Reigns

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with comicbook.com, and commented on comparisons to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns…

On Being Compared To Roman Reigns: “I think if I am being compared to him, I’m honored. I look at him as a top guy. He’s main evented WrestleMania … What? Three years now, in a row. He absolutely works his butt off, and always has to be on his A game. That’s a lot, a lot of pressure. To be considered one of the top stars for the company, that’s my main goal. So yeah, that’s extremely flattering. I still feel like I have a long way to go, but if I could be like him, heck yeah,”

On Feuding With Becky Lynch: Well, if you really look at our story. And people put their feelings aside for who’s their favorite, or who they like or don’t like. It’s a story of two best friends. So, whether people are like, “Well, she’s the bad guy in this.” I feel for me, and this is just me personally. You’ll know when I’m a bad guy, and right now I’m a good guy.