Charlotte Flair Comments On Andrade el Idolo’s AEW Return
June 17, 2023 | Posted by
As previously noted, Andrade el Idolo won his return match at AEW Collision tonight, defeating Buddy Matthews with his wife’s Figure Eight. Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to comment on the match.
She wrote: “PAPI. One of the best in the world. That’s what happens when you get to SHINE. @AndradeElIdolo #AEWCollision #TheRealLatinoMan”
