Charlotte Flair Comments On Complaints That Female Wrestlers Don’t Get Enough Time In WWE

In an interview with The Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Charlotte Flair addressed complaints that the women’s division in WWE doesn’t get enough time on television.

She said: “It’s a hard answer. When I was on Raw, I was the first main event back from COVID. If you count how many times I’ve main evented, whether it was with Nikki ASH or Rhea or Bianca or any other segment, I was in three segment matches. I had a lot of time. I feel like…the storylines I’ve been in on Raw, I can’t say (I haven’t had time). They give us time. If you look on Raw, every female; Eva Marie, Doudrop, Shayna, Nia, Alexa, myself, Nikki, Rhea, everyone was on TV so I don’t think it’s fair for people to say. It’s there. Is it hard to stay there? Absolutely, but it’s there. Look it up. The stats are there, the time is there. The opportunities are there. It’s easier to be negative than positive. If they don’t like a certain storyline or if the wrong girl is in the wrong match, that’s what it’s really about, but this is entertainment. It’s there.”