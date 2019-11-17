Charlotte Flair Comments On Her Favorite Women’s Evolution Moments

In an interview with News 18, Charlotte Flair spoke about her favorite moments that have happened during the women’s evolution in WWE. Here are highlights:

On all that’s changed since her last time in India: “Yes, the last time I was here (India), I was the Divas Champion. I wrestled Summer Rae. It feels great but you know sometimes I don’t think I take the time to really reflect on, what has happened. Like, I made it to the WrestleMania, that happened, but it still hasn’t sunk in. People ask me to take the time to appreciate what’s happening. I’m sure 10 years down the road, I’ll be like, ‘Oh! I did that.’ But to have the opportunity to talk about WWE’s brand and come to India and reflect on the history that I’ve made with the women in the division and what women’s wrestling means to me and to the WWE Universe as a whole, there’s nothing that I love doing more. Actually, being here and interacting with fans feels awesome.”

On the Women’s Evolution’s best moments: “It’s so hard to pick one fight because every talent brings out something different. Like when I faced Becky in Evolution it was different from when I was up against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. It was again different when I faced Sasha Banks at Hell in A Cell. Every fight is so different for me, I think that’s what keeps me always in the picture because I’m able to adjust depending on the storyline,” she said. “I think the most pressure I’ve had in any fight was wrestling Asuka at WrestleMania 34 because she didn’t have anything to prove and I felt like this was my one opportunity to show what I’m made of and I’d had many history-making moments before that, but that was a defining moment in my career.”