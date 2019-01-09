Charlotte Flair Comments On If John Cena Can Beat Her Dad’s Record

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Charlotte Flair spoke about if John Cena can surpass Ric Flair’s record of sixteen World title wins. Cena tied the record back at Royal Rumble 2017, defeating AJ Styles. Here are highlights:

On Sasha Banks’ chances against Ronda Rousey: “Sasha is my Kryptonite and no one can underestimate ‘The Boss’. I think she’s going to put up a good fight against Ronda at the Royal Rumble. I know what she’s capable of.”

On if John Cena can beat Ric Flair’s record: “Yes, I think John Cena is one of the hardest working men in our industry and if anyone wants to achieve what my dad did, it will be him.”

On Carmella’s dance breaks: “As long as she’s not doing it in my ring; when I’m in the ring, it’s fine. I’m only worried about what I’m doing. Not what others are doing.”

On Shayna Baszler: “I think Shayna’s progressed quickly. I think she’s an excellent bad guy. I think she has a lot of grit to her and I think she will do well. I look forward to facing her someday. After I beat her friend.”