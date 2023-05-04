Charlotte Flair Comments On Recent Absence From WWE TV

The last time Charlotte Flair appeared on WWE TV was at Wrestlemania 39, where she lost the Smackdown Women’s title to Rhea Ripley. Even though she was drafted to the blue brand, she hasn’t actually showed up yet. In an interview with The Boardroom, Flair commented on her recent absence. Here are highlights:

On WWE’s sale to Endeavor: “When it comes to the business side, I feel as a performer, my position isn’t gonna change. Maybe if I was brand new, but my job as a performer is just to make who’s behind the headphones and gorilla happy, and then the fans. I don’t really get wrapped up in what’s happening there, but the sale is a big deal. I’ll be interested to see what happens in the future with Endeavor.”

On her time away from TV: “For me, I went from having never any off-days to getting injured last year after WrestleMania and being off for seven months, and then now off again for a couple weeks for something that I needed to take care of, so it’s a blessing and a curse. Like, no one wants to be injured, but having that first time off for that extended amount of time, I think was definitely healthy for my mindset.”

On father-daughter pairings in wrestling: “The only thing you’re seeing now more — father-daughter combinations, maybe. You see a lot of lineage with the males, but the father-daughter dynamic is still somewhat new. I don’t think that’ll ever go away; I think you grow up wanting to do what your father does or your mom does. I mean, I didn’t necessarily, but my brothers did. They wanted to do exactly what Dad did. I just ended up somehow doing it in my late twenties, and here I am [laughs]. It was not casual. I don’t know why it’s in the family. Maybe because it’s so unique. And the women are viewed differently now, so it’s even more like, ‘Oh, I can, I do have the opportunity to do that.’ Not just be eye candy, a secondary storyline, a valet — like no, the women are doing it, and there’s so many schools. Different organizations. It’s all over the world. It’s the one sport that everyone can understand. Good versus bad, and you don’t have to speak the same language. Good guy, bad guy.”

On possibly going to Hollywood: “I’d say for the first time in 10 years, I feel like I’m in that spot now where I can look outside the box. I wanted to do all these things and nothing else mattered. Now, okay, I accomplished these. I’m more comfortable, so now, it’s putting myself in positions where I’m not as comfortable. Seeing what happens, what that will look like, whether that’s auditions, where do I fit in what roles, absolutely. Sports entertainment is my home, but [it’s] seeing what I can take from what I’ve learned in the ring elsewhere.”