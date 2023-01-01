wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Comments On Smackdown Return, Calls Herself ‘The People’s Queen’

December 31, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Charlotte Flair commented on her surprise return on last night’s WWE Smackdown, where she became the new Smackdown women’s champion.

She wrote: “Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year.

