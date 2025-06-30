Charlotte Flair Comments On Working With Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair recently spoke about her current on-screen interactions with Alexa Bliss during an appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show (per Fightful). Flair has been involved in a storyline with Bliss, who has been attempting to form a partnership with her. Here are some of the highlights:

On their history: “I call her Blisster,” Charlotte said. “We have so much history from coming up together in NXT. The main roster. We’ve been in partial feuds, but never a long ongoing one. To see where this is going and being back with her, it’s fun. It’s natural. We have chemistry.”

On the Lilly Doll incident: “Lexi has a good [staredown]. She’s still mad at me for tearing up Lilly a couple of years ago.”