Charlotte Flair Comments on Ric Flair’s Attack on Christian

June 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As noted on last night’s Raw, Randy Orton challenged Christian to an unsanctioned match. When it was about to take place, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair came out and delivered a low blow to Christian. This enabled Orton to deliver his patented punt on Christian to pick up the victory. After Raw, Ric Flair’s daughter, Charlotte Flair, commented on Ric Flair’s betrayal.

Charlotte tweeted, “The more things change, the more things stay the same.” You can view her tweets below.

Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair

