wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Comments on Ric Flair’s Attack on Christian
June 16, 2020 | Posted by
– As noted on last night’s Raw, Randy Orton challenged Christian to an unsanctioned match. When it was about to take place, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair came out and delivered a low blow to Christian. This enabled Orton to deliver his patented punt on Christian to pick up the victory. After Raw, Ric Flair’s daughter, Charlotte Flair, commented on Ric Flair’s betrayal.
Charlotte tweeted, “The more things change, the more things stay the same.” You can view her tweets below.
— Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 16, 2020
The more things change, the more things stay the same. https://t.co/j7QwSuVNCg
— Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News On the Forgotten Sons Being Pulled from WWE TV Following Jaxson Ryker Trump Tweets
- Note On Finish To Nia Jax vs. Asuka At WWE Backlash Last Night
- FTR on Not Being Pushed in WWE, Tag Team Wrestling Not Being Vince McMahon’s ‘Cup of Tea’ Anymore
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Paul Heyman Should Be Hesitant To Manage New Wrestlers in WWE, What Heyman Should Do Next