Charlotte Flair on Her WWE Stats: ‘I Have the Highest Losing Record Out of Anyone on the Roster’
– Sportskeeda and Gary Cassidy recently spoke to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair ahead of the BT Sports launch party event for WWE. Below are some highlights and a clip of Charlotte Flair speaking on her WWE win/loss record.
Charlotte Flair on her losing record: “Okay, are you ready for a promo? This is my promo, my exclusive promo. If you look at my stats, I have THE HIGHEST losing record out of anyone on the roster. It’s just, ‘Oh, it’s Charlotte Flair.'”
Flair on her consistency: “I think a detriment to me, which is also a positive, is I am consistent. I am consistent, I am never hurt, I am always here. It’s almost like, ‘Yes, that is awesome,’ but at the same time, it’s like, I’ve never had the opportunity for the fans to miss me, but that’s what people forget. It’s like, yes, I won a match this week – Oh, my God, I won a match – but they’re like… “Oh, she wins all the time.” But that’s not been the case. Actually I’ve, like you said, lost more matches than probably any female booked currently. It’s crazy. I think it’s the stigma of the name and always being in the title picture – but I’m consistent and a workaholic. It’s a good thing and a bad thing, you know?”
Do you think @MsCharlotteWWE is “booked too strongly”?
Well, #TheQueen has a few choice words for you!@btsportwwe // #WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/AUBmXymZXE
— Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 15, 2020
