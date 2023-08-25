Charlotte Flair Has Considered Taking Part In Bodybuilding Contest

In an interview with Superstar Crossover (via Fightful), Charlotte Flair noted that she has considered taking part in a bodybuilding contest, although she hasn’t committed to one yet.

She said: “Day by day. I’m hoping something happens, but I don’t know what that looks like. I’d love to star in a movie or a series. During my off time, I did have the opportunity to become a global ambassador for Smile Train. So that’s been really rewarding working with the community on my off time. So I don’t know, just whatever happens next. I mean, I contemplate doing one, but I haven’t signed up yet, but I do love the bodybuilding world.“