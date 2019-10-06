Charlotte Flair Credits Her Late Brother Reid for Her WWE Career, Says She Thanks Him Every Day

– FOX Nation’s After the Show Show interviewed WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair last week ahead of the debut of Friday Night Smackdown on the FOX Network. Below are some highlights and a video clip of the interview from FOX News.

Charlotte Flair on why she got involved because of wrestling: “I think everyone assumes that it was because of my dad and I grew up watching him, and I was a huge fan. But I played volleyball in college, but it was not until I was 27 and my little brother [Reid Flair] always wanted to do this. He wanted to be Ric Flair, and he was having a hard time, so I said ‘okay, if I go down to NXT, which is our training facility in Orlando, maybe he’ll get on the right path and I can help him,’ and we can do it together. He ended up passing away a year later after I started, and I say if it wasn’t for him, I would have never found this opportunity and this is my destiny, and I spent so many years trying to save his life, and he saved mine and I know saying destiny is corny. But really, this is my life and my destiny, and I thank him every day.”

Charlotte Flair on how WWE used to be a male-dominated field: “WWE was once a male-dominated field, and now it’s not. The women are the hottest, the most popular thing going today in my opinion, but it took the company giving us the opportunity, the fans wanting more for us. We were secondary storylines and now, we went from divas to superstars … and the coolest thing to me is that when you watch the women now you’re not going ‘oh, that’s a great female match.’ You go, ‘Wow, that’s a great match,’ and that’s the biggest difference. Plus, myself, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey main evented WrestleMania in New Jersey this past year for the first time in the history of the company, closing the biggest show of the year, there’s nothing bigger than that. Except now we gotta do it next year in Tampa!”

Charlotte on how she was previously Ric Flair’s daughter: “At first, yes, I was Ric’s daughter, but now, it’s Charlotte’s dad.”